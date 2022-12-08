South Korean pop group NCT’s subunit NCT 127 is confirmed to make a comeback next year in January with repackaged album. Earlier in September, NCT 127 released their fourth full-length album 2 Baddies with 12 tracks.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, a representative of SM Entertainment shared, “NCT 127 is working to prepare a repackaged album with the goal of releasing it in January next year.” With this announcement, NCT 127 will also be releasing a new album four months after their last comeback.

Moreover, on December 8, the group’s agency also shared a new poster announcing the schedule of additional concerts for the K-pop group’s “Neo City: The Link” world tour in America. The three additional concerts will be held in Chicago on January 9, Houston on January 11, and Atlanta on January 13.

NCT 127 will then head to Latin America for six concerts in four cities, kicking off in Sao Paulo, Brazil from January 18 to 20, followed by Santiago, Chile on January 22, Bogota, Colombia on January 25, and Mexico City, Mexico on January 28.

???? NCTzens!!! NCT 127 is coming back to the U.S. for more shows, followed by a run in Latin America!

Check out the dates and cities below, and stay tuned for ticket information and more details very soon ????

Vamos! - Vamos lá! ????#NCT127 #NEOCITY #NCT127_NEOCITY_THE_LINK — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) December 8, 2022

NCT 127 consists of nine members namely: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. The group made their debut on July 7, 2016, with the single “Fire Trucks.” The group has since put out four studio albums, two albums that were repackaged, and four extended plays.

