Kartik Aaryan has, over the years, acquired the image of a young and confident man. But he went against his image in his latest flick Freddy. He played a dentist who is extremely shy and underconfident when it comes to facing people. The actor is glad by how his character and the film, which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since last Friday, has been received.

Kartik Aaryan on Freddy, “It was indeed a very tough character”

“I am extremely overjoyed by the kind of response I have been receiving for Freddy,” said Kartik in a statement. “It was indeed a very tough character that has come my way but I enjoyed the process of achieving the intensity. This is something I always like to experiment with my characters and I am very glad that the audience is loving the performance and accepted Freddy the way we really wanted this character to come out.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film sees Freddy’s life change drastically after he crosses paths with the beautiful Kainaaz Irani, played by Alaya F. “As an actor in me, it feels truly amazing to know that people are accepting me in this shade too as I tried my hand at this genre for the first time,” added the actor.

Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada in February next year. The film will see Rohit Dhawan in the director’s chair.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F has one advice for girls who want to date her Freddy co-star Kartik Aaryan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.