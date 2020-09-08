Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.09.2020 | 9:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

NCB reveals they did not recover any contraband from Rhea Chakraborty; says they will seek judicial custody

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier today, hours after Rhea Chakraborty arrived for the third day of questioning with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the officials arrested her. The NCB had filed a drug case in connection with the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB reveals they did not recover any contraband from Rhea Chakrabory; says they will seek judicial custody

Post the arrest, Rhea was taken to a public hospital for her medical tests. NCB official Mutha Ashok Jain said that Rhea tested negative for COVID-19. "Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough," he said while addressing the media.

Rhea will also be produced before the magistrate through video call. "Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before the magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we'll seek judicial custody. We aren't asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we've done already," he said. Jain also said that they did not receive any contrabands but have enough evidence for an arrest.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being punished for ‘being in love with a drug addict suffering from mental health issues’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

Ragini Dwivedi's acclaimed Kannada film The…

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over…

BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for…

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Kangana Ranaut claims BMC officials will be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification