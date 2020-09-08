Earlier today, hours after Rhea Chakraborty arrived for the third day of questioning with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the officials arrested her. The NCB had filed a drug case in connection with the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Post the arrest, Rhea was taken to a public hospital for her medical tests. NCB official Mutha Ashok Jain said that Rhea tested negative for COVID-19. "Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough," he said while addressing the media.

Rhea will also be produced before the magistrate through video call. "Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before the magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we'll seek judicial custody. We aren't asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we've done already," he said. Jain also said that they did not receive any contrabands but have enough evidence for an arrest.

