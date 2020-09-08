Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being punished for ‘being in love with a drug addict suffering from mental health issues’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by NCB on Tuesday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde gave a sharp reaction. He said that Rhea was being punished for being in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues'. He also called the arrest a travesty of justice. 

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being punished for ‘being in love with a drug addict suffering from mental health issues’

“Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the advocate told ANI. 

Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused in the CBI investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Rhea was grilled by the NCB for six hours on Sunday and about eight hours on Monday. On the third day of questioning Rhea was taken into custody. 

 After her questioning on Monday, Rhea filed a complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka for bogus medical prescription. A day after the complaint, the Mumbai Police filed a case of abetment of suicide against Priyanka Singh, Dr Kumar and Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty for drug links 

