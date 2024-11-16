Nayanthara slams Dhanush in EXPLOSIVE open letter after he sends Rs 10 crores legal notice for Netflix documentary: “Your ego was hurt by success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan”

In a no-holds-barred open letter, celebrated actor Nayanthara has addressed long-standing issues with fellow actor-producer Dhanush K Raja. The letter sheds light on the hurdles she faced in obtaining the necessary permissions for her Netflix documentary, which chronicles her journey in cinema and her personal life.

Nayanthara Alleges Personal Grudge Behind Denial

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of deliberately refusing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use elements from their hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. Despite two years of attempts to secure permission, including requests for songs, visuals, and photographs, Dhanush allegedly declined approval.

The actor expressed her disappointment in the letter, noting that the songs of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan were deeply personal and integral to the narrative of her documentary. She stated: "Your refusal to give us the opportunity to use the songs, or even just the lyrics, broke my heart."

Legal Dispute Over Documentary Footage

Adding to the controversy, Nayanthara revealed that Dhanush issued a legal notice after the trailer's release, questioning the usage of behind-the-scenes clips—amounting to mere seconds of footage. The legal notice, which demanded Rs 10 crores in damages, left Nayanthara and her team startled. She criticised this move, calling it an "all-time low" and questioned his character: "Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom, and liberty of all the persons on set?"

Past Grievances and Public Criticism

The letter also revisited grievances dating back to the release of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan nearly a decade ago. Nayanthara alleged that Dhanush's ego was bruised by the film's success, and his displeasure was evident during award functions. She wrote: "Your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster... The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars."

She further accused Dhanush of fostering resentment toward her and her partner, affecting not only their documentary but also the collaborative efforts of their entire team.

A Call for Reflection

In the concluding parts of the letter, Nayanthara urged Dhanush to let go of past grievances and embrace a more positive outlook. She spoke about the importance of spreading love and appreciating others' successes, adding: "The world is a big place, it's meant for everyone. It's okay for people you know to come up in life... I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of spreading love and not just saying it."

Dhanush, as of now, has not responded to Nayanthara’s open letter.

