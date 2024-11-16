Disha Patani and her family have come in news after her father Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagdish Patani has filed a complaint against four individuals for fraud and duping him of a whopping Rs. 25 lakhs in the name of providing a high position in a government commission. The names of the accused that have come to light include Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash, Preeti Garg, among others. The police investigation is currently underway and an FIR has been lodged regarding the same at Kotwali police station in Bareilly.

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani files FIR against four individuals for duping him of Rs. 25 lakhs

Confirming the details, the in-charge of Kotwali police station DK Sharma was quoted saying to NDTV, “A case has been registered against Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash from Juna Akhara, Preeti Garg, and one unidentified person for cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused and take strict action”. Meanwhile, as per reports, Jagdish Patani had invested a certain trust in Shivendra Pratap Singh whom he knew personally. The latter then introduced Patani to Jayaprakash and Diwakar when the conversation about getting him a high position started.

Furthermore, the accused assured Patani of having high-profile political contacts that will help him benefit and secure the offered position in the government commission easily. In order to gain his trust and reassure him regarding their credibility, reports suggested that the trio of Singh, Garg, and Acharya introduced a man named Himanshu as the ‘officer on special duty’ to Patani.

If that wasn’t all, the trio also took a lumpsum worth Rs. 25 lakhs wherein Rs. 5 lakhs were asked to be given in cash and Rs. 20 lakhs reportedly were transferred between three different accounts. However, when Jagdish Patani confronted them about returning the amount after seeing no progress in the matter for over three months, threats were issued to him, and it is being said that they also behaved aggressively. Owing to the matter getting out of hand, Patani decided to take legal and police action against the four individuals.

