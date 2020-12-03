Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s extended lockdown holiday away from Mumbai has ended. He is back in the city to shoot for the new projects that he has signed during the lockdown. “It’s time to get back to work. I’ve gone through numerous scripts in my home in Budhana,” he informs.

No dearth of offers? “None at all. I am not looking to do author-backed roles. Nor am I insisting on doing only feature films for theatres. I am open to any offer on any platform, OTT or theatre, as long the role poses a challenge beyond what I’ve already done.” This means we won’t get to see Nawaz play gangsters and outcast for a while. “The characters I will play in 2021 will surprise everyone, including me.”

Back in Mumbai Nawaz misses two of his most favourite individuals back home in Budhana. “I miss my Ammi and my dog Tiger. They are very close to my heart. I wish they would be here with me. Unfortunately Ammi won’t come away from her home. And Tiger is needed over there more than here,” sighs Nawaz, as he admits that he hardly has time to feel lonely. “There’s so much work to do. So many peaks to conquer. I watched a lot of world cinema during the lockdown. Compared to the international actors, I haven’t even started as yet.”

