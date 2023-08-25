National Film Awards 2023: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Thalaivii snub: “Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best”

The 69th National Film Awards took place on August 24 where the winners were announced. Sardar Udham won Best Film. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award respectively, Allu Arjun won Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01. However, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii, in which she played the role of J Jayalalithaa, was heavily snubbed. Reacting to the same, the actress took to Instagram stories to share a note about losing out.

On August 24, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners of #nationalawards2023. It's such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together...It's truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that's happening across all languages.”

She added, “All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn't win any...please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna give and didn't give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well...Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best... I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna.”

Produced by Zee Studios, the story a girl’s journey from being a powerful heroine to a prominent political figure based on the life of J Jayalalithaa.

