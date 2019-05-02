The mystery of Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding being called off again

In what seems a like a disturbingly bizarre turn of event, Priyanka Chopra’s only sibling Siddharth Chopra’s wedding has been called off, for the second time. It would be recalled that Siddharth was to earlier marry in 2014. But the marriage was abruptly called off after the roka ceremony. No explanation was given by the family.

Now a few months earlier Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas flew into Delhi for Sidharth’s roka ceremony all over again, this time Priyanka’s dear kid-brother (who is a trained chef) was to marry a lady called Ishita Kumar. Last week Priyanka arrived in Mumbai for her brother’s wedding. Curiously her husband Nick who is close to Sidharth and who had flown in India for his engagement ceremony, did not accompany his wife from the US to Mumbai for this big purported wedding in the family.

Did Nick know something that others didn’t? Because now, the wedding has been called off, citing the bride-to-be’s “emergency surgery” as the reason for the cancelled wedding (for the second time). But those who know Priyanka and her family are not convinced by the explanation for a repeat deferment of what is one of the most important days in any couple’s life. “Siddharth’s wedding has been called off twice in five years. There is definitely more to this than meets the eye. But it is really not anybody’s business except the family’s,” says one of Priyanka’s colleagues/co-stars.

We agree. Let them be.