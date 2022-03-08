Disney+ is all set to revive the beloved Muppets franchise with a show centering on the musical joys of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. The streamer has officially ordered the series The Muppets Mayhem, with comedian Lilly Singh set to star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedy will follow the Electric Mayhem Band as it records its first-ever album with Lilly Singh starring as the human lead, Nora, the junior A&R executive who is tasked with managing and wrangling the six-member band that originally debuted in 1975’s The Muppet Show. As per sources, the 10-episode comedy will begin filming in April.

The Electric Mayhem is comprised of six Muppets including Dr. Teeth, who is on vocals and keyboards; Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass; Janice on vocals and lead guitar; Zoot on Saxophone; and lastly Lips on trumpet.

The musical comedy will feature Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips, the 45-year-old band coming face to face with the current-day music scene as they attempt to go platinum. Based on the characters created by Jim Henson, The Muppets Mayhem is developed, written, and executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick and Chris Eber also attached to produce. The Muppets Studios’ David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter will serve as executive producers.

Disney+, which last year added the original The Muppet Show to its content library, launched the shortform Muppets Now in 2020, The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” said David Lightbody, senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.

