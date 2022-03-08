Superstar Prabhas won everyone’s hearts with his act in Bahubali – The Beginning (2015). With Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017), he achieved greater heights and turned into a pan-India superstar. This was reflected in the huge opening of his next film, Saaho (2019). As a result, the expectations are tremendous from his next film, Radhe Shyam. The grandeur and scale of this multi-lingual film have made it clear that this is a film that is meant for the big screen.

Bollywood Hungama has now found out that the Telugu version of the film was recently trimmed by 12 minutes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted the film a U/A certificate on December 22, 2021. At that point, the duration of the film was 150 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Last week, the Radhe Shyam makers decided to voluntarily cut several scenes and also add some sequences to the film for a better impact. As per the voluntary modification list submitted to the CBFC, as many as 56 modifications have been carried out. Out of these, nearly 49 are cuts that have been made by the makers. While a few scenes are cut by just 2 or 5 or 11 seconds, a couple of sequences cut are of 2 minutes and even 5 minutes. Meanwhile, additions were made at 7 places. Scenes amounting to 5.30 minutes, 2.55 minutes and 2.16 seconds have been incorporated into the movie, besides a few shots that are around 8 or 10 seconds long.

Through this exercise, the Radhe Shyam makers removed 23 minutes of footage and added scenes totalling 11 minutes. The final duration of Radhe Shyam is now 138 minutes. In other words, the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer is now 2 hours and 18 minutes long. As per sources, similar changes have been made in the Hindi version as well.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam tells the story of a mysterious palmist and is set in the 1970s. Trade and exhibition sector believes that the shortened version of Radhe Shyam would benefit the film as the multiplexes would be able to incorporate more shows now.

