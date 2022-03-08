Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Shraddha Kapoor is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman. The young star has now been roped in by the leading fashion and lifestyle brand ‘Ajio’ as the face for the brand.

With a successful track record at the box office, Shraddha is also a hot property on the brand circuit, endorsing the best of brands from all categories. With Ajio, the star successfully establishes her space yet again by penetrating into the mass belt catering to massy brands.

Another notable aspect of Shraddha’s foray into the business world is her attempt to help consumers redefine their lifestyles and live better lives while targeting them across various categories.

Shraddha has currently invested in the beauty and cosmetics brand, MyGlamm, with innovation for ease being at the heart of their products, the luxury furnishing brand BellaCasa, Shunya which brings the age-old goodness of Ayurveda into modern-day life via their FMCG products and the cruelty-free healthcare brand Power Gummies.

Shraddha is also a force to reckon with on social media with 69.7 million followers, making her one of the most popular and sought-after faces in the brand world.

