In a surprising turn, cricketer MS Dhoni made a fleeting appearance in Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT. While Dhoni himself doesn't appear in the movie, a scene featuring him playing an IPL match includes Vijay on screen.

MS Dhoni makes surprise cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s film Goat, sparks excitement

Dhoni's cameo in GOAT was brief, but it was enough to excite the audience, who responded with cheers and applause. Both Vijay and Dhoni are affectionately called 'Thala' by their fans, adding to the moment's significance.

While MS Dhoni is a global icon, he has a particularly devoted fan base in Chennai, thanks to his long association with the IPL team CSK. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has even expressed his admiration, said, “I am also a fan of MS Dhoni. Tamil Nadu’s adopted son Dhoni should continue to play for CSK.”

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) was released solo on September 5, 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is noteworthy as it is expected to be one of Vijay's final projects before he shifts his focus to a full-time political career. Vijay has already founded his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and is gearing up to run in the Tamil Nadu state elections in 2026.

In GOAT, Vijay takes on dual roles as both a hero and a villain, with a supporting cast that includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Sneha, and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

