comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.12.2021 | 2:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 sees increase in screen count in its third week

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 that released a while back has been doing brisk business at the box office. In fact the Hindi dubbed version of the film has fast emerged as the dark horse at the box office. After opening to a good start, the film which received positive reviews from the critics wowed the audience. Interestingly, Pushpa which released across 1401 screens in its first week saw an increase in screens in week 2 to 1500 screens. Now going into its third week, the film again sees an increase in screen count.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 sees increase in screen count in its third week

As per reports, in week 3, Pushpa will screen across 1600 screens! This increase in screens in the third week is being attributed to the high demand for the film among the audience and the fact that the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey which was slated to release on December 31 has since been postponed. Given the sudden open slot, theatre owners and exhibitors have decided on capitalizing on the chance with a higher screen count for Pushpa: The Rise.

Given this increased screen count in week three, Pushpa: The Rise that has collected Rs. 47.09 cr till date is more than likely to see an increase in collections over the coming week.

Also Read: Pushpa Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa (Hindi) holds strong in week 2

More Pages: Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 Box Office Collection , Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma to kick off two theatrical…

Big Hit Music denies dating rumours of BTS'…

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s…

Karan Johar urges Delhi government to reopen…

Taapsee Pannu on her plans for marriage, “I…

Another complaint filed against Kangana…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification