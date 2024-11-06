The film’s massive success and the intriguing post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, have kept fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this gritty saga.

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense portrayal of Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film, Animal, left a lasting impact on audiences. The film’s massive success and the intriguing post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, have kept fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this gritty saga.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar confirms Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park shoot to begin after Prabhas’ Spirit: “We will have a six-month gap…”

Recently, Bhushan Kumar, the co-producer of the film, provided an exciting update on the much-anticipated sequel. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kumar confirmed that Animal Park is indeed in the works and is set to begin production soon. “We will have a six-month gap and then immediately Animal Park,” Kumar revealed.

Vanga’s upcoming Telugu film, Spirit, starring Prabhas, will be the immediate focus. However, the director is clearly eager to return to the world of Animal and delve deeper into its dark and gritty universe.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was equally captivated by the sequel’s premise, expressed his excitement during a conversation with Netflix India. The actor shared that Vanga had narrated a few scenes from Animal Park, leaving him eager to dive deeper into the character and the world he had created.

Apart from Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline. He is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Additionally, he is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

