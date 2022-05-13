South Korean actor Kim Jung Hyun, who began a hiatus following a slew of controversies, will soon be making his return to the small screen as the male lead in MBC’s upcoming show Season of Kkok Du.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Kim Jung Hyun’s agency Story J Company clarified reports on May 13 and stated that the actor has received an offer and is currently in talks for the drama. It is a fantasy medical drama about a high-ranking grim reaper named Kkok Du, who is the only being to exist in the underworld. Every 99 years, the cold and cruel Kkok Du must take a break from his job in the underworld and spend 49 days in the mortal realm and this time, he winds up inhabiting the body of the human Do Jin Woo. While living as Do Jin Woo, he meets Han Gye Jeol, a female doctor who has the mysterious ability to order Kkok Du around.

Kim Jung Hyun, who previously starred in hit drama Mr. Queen, was embroiled in controversy over his private life in July of last year, facing accusations that his relationship with his former girlfriend Seo Ye Ji interfered with his professional matters on the set of his MBC drama series Time. In September of the same year, Kim Jung Hyun issued a statement of apology for his controversy. The actor was later involved in a contract dispute with his previous label, during which he claimed it spread false information about himself. After resolving his contract issues, the actor signed with Story J Company in September of last year.

If Kim Jung Hyun accepts the offer, it will be his first television appearance since his hiatus began in early 2021. He last portrayed the role of King Cheol Jong in the February 2021 drama Mr. Queen. Earlier this year, Kim Jung Hyun was also cast in an upcoming independent film, marking the end of his hiatus following his controversies.

