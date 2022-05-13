Jacques Audiard will direct the musical comedy Emilia Perez starring Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón which The Veterans and CAA Media Finance will introduce to buyers in Cannes next week.

Jacques Audiard sets Spanish trans actress Karla Sofia Gascón in Emilia Perez; Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana in talks to star

According to deadline, Director Jacques Audiard will helm Emilia Perez, a comedy that will star Karla Sofia Gascón, with talks underway with Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana. It’s a musical comedy about an El Chapo-type fugitive who can’t get away from the law so has a sex change. Ten years later she misses her children immensely and returns as their aunt. Library Pictures International is financing, and The Veterans will be selling international along with CAA Media Finance, which is also selling North American territories.

Gascón is an up-and-coming Spanish trans actress whose screen credits include El Cura Y El Veleno and Nosotros Los Nobles. Zoe Saldana stars in the Avatar and Guardians Of The Galaxy franchises, while Gomez’s acting credits include Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die and A Rainy Day In New York. Gomez also voices the character of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses from her trek in Kashmir in a maroon coloured athleisure and matching jacket

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.