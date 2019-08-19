Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.08.2019 | 10:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Months after #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik returns to work

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer Anu Malik had stayed low ever since he was accused of sexual misconduct during India’s #MeToo movement last year. When the accusations were made against the composer, he was made to step down as the judge of the reality singing show, Indian Idol.

Months after #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik returns to work

Reportedly, the composer is back at work as he has recorded a track for Alt Balaji’s next project Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and TV star Divyanka Tripathi. Anu Malik said that it was Ekta Kapoor who approached him for the project.

Earlier in June, there were reports that Anu Malik had been approached to be a judge for Indian Idol 11 along with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Talking about the same, he said that when he approached by the channel to listen and watch new singers on the show, he was amused by the emerging talents in the country.

The composer has also signed two big films. However, Malik refused to reveal details about the project.

Anu had recently launched his single Monday which saw him write, compose and sing as well. The song is doing well on the charts.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Nana Patekar to build 500 homes for flood…

Esha Gupta sued for defamation by man she…

Sanjay Dutt can’t wait to start Munnabhai…

Hrithik Roshan SPEAKS UP on Super 30…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

Esha Gupta accuses a hotelier of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification