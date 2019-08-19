Months after #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik returns to work

Music composer Anu Malik had stayed low ever since he was accused of sexual misconduct during India’s #MeToo movement last year. When the accusations were made against the composer, he was made to step down as the judge of the reality singing show, Indian Idol.

Reportedly, the composer is back at work as he has recorded a track for Alt Balaji’s next project Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and TV star Divyanka Tripathi. Anu Malik said that it was Ekta Kapoor who approached him for the project.

Earlier in June, there were reports that Anu Malik had been approached to be a judge for Indian Idol 11 along with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Talking about the same, he said that when he approached by the channel to listen and watch new singers on the show, he was amused by the emerging talents in the country.

The composer has also signed two big films. However, Malik refused to reveal details about the project.

Anu had recently launched his single Monday which saw him write, compose and sing as well. The song is doing well on the charts.