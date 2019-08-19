Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.08.2019 | 10:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Karan Johar responds to allegations of drugs at house party with Bollywood celebrities 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to the accusations made by the Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The leader had claimed that Bollywood celebrities “Were proudly flaunting their drugged state” after the video shared by Karan Johar from his house party got viral.

Karan Johar responds to allegations of drugs at house party with Bollywood celebrities 

In the video were seen some of the prominent faces of Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Varun Dhawan. Responding to the allegations, Karan Johar said that they are “baseless” and “ridiculous”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Saturday night vibes

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Few people had said that they had seen traces of drug powder near the couch in the video. Talking about it, the director said that the shadow of light is perceived to be kind of powder. He also said that in his house there were people from the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week at work. Karan also asked why he would be putting a video if at all anything was happening.

Calling the allegations baseless, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that it is ridiculous that somebody can just start spotting things like this.

Meanwhile, after the allegations made by Sirsa, Milind Deora tweeted, “Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! He also said that his wife was at the party and can also be seen in the video.

Also Read: Ranveer, Alia, and Janhvi make up Karan Johar’s dream cast for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reboot

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

‘Bad Boy’ song featuring Prabhas and…

Taapsee Pannu was considered a bad luck…

Months after #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik…

Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma to star in…

Taapsee Pannu names Kangana Ranaut as an…

Ranveer, Alia, and Janhvi make up Karan…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification