Karan Johar responds to allegations of drugs at house party with Bollywood celebrities 

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted to the accusations made by the Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The leader had claimed that Bollywood celebrities “Were proudly flaunting their drugged state” after the video shared by Karan Johar from his house party got viral.

In the video were seen some of the prominent faces of Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Varun Dhawan. Responding to the allegations, Karan Johar said that they are “baseless” and “ridiculous”.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Few people had said that they had seen traces of drug powder near the couch in the video. Talking about it, the director said that the shadow of light is perceived to be kind of powder. He also said that in his house there were people from the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week at work. Karan also asked why he would be putting a video if at all anything was happening.

Calling the allegations baseless, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that it is ridiculous that somebody can just start spotting things like this.

Meanwhile, after the allegations made by Sirsa, Milind Deora tweeted, “Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! He also said that his wife was at the party and can also be seen in the video.

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

