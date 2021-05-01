Bollywood Hungama

MONSTA X announces ‘One Of A Kind’ album releasing on June 1, 2021 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

South Korean powerhouse MONSTA X is set for their comeback. After their third full-length album 'Fatal Love', the group will release their next mini-album 'One Of A Kind'.

MONSTA X announces 'One Of A Kind' album releasing on June 1, 2021 

The announcement was made on May 1, 2021, via their social media channels. Along with a first look poster, the album titled 'One Of A Kind' is set to release on June 1, 2021.

MONSTA X released their third full-length album 'Fatal Love' on November 1, 2021, along with the title track 'Love Killa'. The group's members released their solo work in the past year and even had an eventful year with many accolades. They recently made their Japanese come back with 'Wanted'.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X’s rapper I.M to release debut solo album ‘Duality’ on February 19, 2021

 

