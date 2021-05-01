South Korean powerhouse MONSTA X is set for their comeback. After their third full-length album 'Fatal Love', the group will release their next mini-album 'One Of A Kind'.

The announcement was made on May 1, 2021, via their social media channels. Along with a first look poster, the album titled 'One Of A Kind' is set to release on June 1, 2021.

MONSTA X released their third full-length album 'Fatal Love' on November 1, 2021, along with the title track 'Love Killa'. The group's members released their solo work in the past year and even had an eventful year with many accolades. They recently made their Japanese come back with 'Wanted'.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.