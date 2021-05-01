The Covid 19 Pandemic has had a significant impact on Mental Health from its inception and the current second wave that has gripped the country has made issues even worse. There are scores of people that are suffering a turmoil of emotions from feeling unsafe to being engulfed with a sense of hopelessness and helplessness. This has given way to anxiety, fear, disconcerting and disturbed thinking stress and has overwhelmed and taken over countless lives.

To address and provide aid regarding these concerns, actor Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram (1/05/2021) to announce the launch of her Mental Health campaign ‘Here to Hear’ which allows people to get access to free sessions with Psychologists and Qualified Listeners in partnership with an online counseling platform. The goal of the initiative is to have more people gain access to quality mental care in these trying times.

Sanjana Sanghi shares, “There was never a rule book handed to any of us, on how to cope with a catastrophic pandemic like we are presently facing. And in the absence of that rule book, amidst such a grave crisis that is ridden with loss of life and uncertainty - we can easily find ourselves consumed with all kinds of worrying thoughts, fears, anxieties, and confusion. I’m so proud to see all of us as citizens stepping up to help in ways big & small, and I truly hope our work that has gone behind making Here to Hear possible helps. De-stigmatizing seeking the support of mental health experts, as well as emphasising the importance of doing so to be able to disentangle the many thoughts that may be making this already tough circumstance even tougher is extremely crucial."

Anybody who is seeking help can register and book a 30-minute De-Stress session at ‘Here to Hear’ anywhere, anytime, absolutely free of charge, thereby bridging the gap of inaccessibility and non-affordability of quality mental health care services.

Sanjana Sanghi’s initiative ‘Here to Hear’ will be providing counseling therapies through Audio & Text Support Sessions with Psychologists and Qualified Listeners to help people overcome and cope with the phase.

