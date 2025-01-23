Singer Monali Thakur was recently hospitalized after facing severe breathing issues during a live performance. Known for her chartbusters like ‘Sawaar Loon’ and ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage,’ Thakur was performing at the Dinhata Festival when she abruptly began experiencing breathing difficulties. Eyewitnesses reported that she appeared visibly distressed and had to stop her performance immediately.

Monali Thakur hospitalized after facing breathing issues during live performance

Following her health decline, Monali Thakur was taken to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital. Her team acted promptly, arranging for medical help. An ambulance arrived within minutes, and she was transported to a nearby hospital. Later, the singer was admitted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Monali Thakur has yet to provide any health update on social media.

A few weeks earlier, she made headlines after abruptly halting her concert in Varanasi due to mismanagement, including an improperly set-up stage. Concerned about the risk of an ankle injury, she apologized to her fans for the interruption.

A video from the Varanasi concert went viral, showing Monali Thakur expressing her disappointment. She was heard saying, “I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let’s not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management’s responsibility. Time and again, I’ve said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess.”

The singer further said, “We were trying so hard because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this. I hope I grow so much that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such a waste, unethical, and irresponsible. I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us.”

