Monali Thakur walked out of her live performance in Varanasi on December 22 after only 45 minutes. The singer cited mismanagement and poor stage conditions as the reasons behind the abrupt end, expressing concerns over her safety and that of her team.

Monali Thakur abruptly ends Varanasi concert; slams organisers for mismanagement, calls them “unethical and irresponsible”

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Monali is seen addressing the audience. "I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money," she said, adding, "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here."

Monali Calls for Accountability

Monali highlighted that despite repeated warnings about the unsafe infrastructure, the organisers failed to address the issues. "Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess," she stated. Emphasising her commitment to her fans, Monali remarked, "You come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this."

The singer did not shy away from directly criticising the organisers. "I hope I grow so big that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such a useless, unethical, and irresponsible, to begin with," she said.

An Apology and a Promise to Return

Before leaving the stage, Monali sincerely apologised to the audience and promised a better show in the future. "I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure," she assured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Diljit Dosanjh's Similar Stance on Live Show Infrastructure

Monali’s decision to address mismanagement echoes sentiments recently voiced by singer Diljit Dosanjh. During a live performance, Diljit criticised India's inadequate infrastructure for concerts, declaring, "Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

Both incidents highlight the pressing need for improved event management and infrastructure to support live performances and ensure safety and quality for artists and audiences alike.

Also Read: Monali Thakur, Diljit Dosanjh and others grace Rising Star 2 Uthao Soch Ki Deewar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.