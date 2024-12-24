Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is set to captivate audiences once again with Param Sundari, a fresh young love story starring our North ka munda, Sidharth Malhotra as ‘Param,’ and the stunning Janhvi Kapoor as South ki Sundari. Helmed by Dasvi director Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, this Maddock Films production promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming!

CONFIRMED Sidharth Malhotra to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Maddock Films’ Param Sundari; Tushar Jalota directorial to release on July 25, 2025

Known for its unique storytelling and memorable characters, Maddock Films has consistently delivered hits, with recent successes like Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya winning audiences’ hearts. Scheduled for release on 25th July 2025, Param Sundari is poised to add another gem to Maddock Films’ impressive lineup.

