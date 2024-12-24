Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are currently basking in the love that has been coming their way for Pushpa 2 – The Rule. While the actors tasted immense success with its prequel, the fame and appreciation for its successor has taken the franchise several notches higher. Amid all of this hoopla around the film, Rashmika confessed in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama that she suffered from a kind of dance phobia before and how she overcame it during the shoot of the song ‘Peelings’ from Pushpa 2 – The Rule.

In this interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rashmika Mandanna said, “This is the most difficult choreography and song that I've ever shot in my life.” She elaborated on her phobia and shared, “It was so much fun. All the time, Sir has had to lift me right and I have a phobia of being lifted. I have never left anyone lift me because I'm just scared. But in this song, where Sir had to lift me and dance throughout the whole song, I think, somehow, I have let go off the fear. Now, I am like 'you want to carry me, carry me'.”

The actress went on to add how the Rockstar DSP composed song, ‘Peelings’ was one of the last additions to the film. “The tricky part of 'Peelings' was that it was shot when we were promoting the film. Any other song whether ‘Saami’ or anything, we shot for over a period of time because we wanted to achieve that perfection. Then came ‘Peelings’ and we hardly had about 4 to 5 days to shoot it”.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, Pushpa 2 – The Rule boasts of an ensemble cast and traces the journey of small time sandalwood smuggler turned feared gangster Pushparaj. The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

