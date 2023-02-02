Molkki will be returning with its second season Molkki - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha and will trace the journey of an aspiring artist named Bhoomi.

Colors popular social drama Molkki is all set to return with a new season titled ‘Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha’. Yet again the second season too will be based on the hardships of a woman defying patriarchal norms and societal barriers. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, ‘Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha’ is expected to feature another inspiring tale of a woman and marks the television debut of popular social media influencer Vidhi Yadav as Bhoomi. The show also stars Ashish Kapoor in the role of a Thakur named Suraj Singh.

Molkki Season 2 is all set to mark the TV debut of Vidhi Yadav; actor Ashish Kapoor plays the male lead

As for the upcoming show, it will depict the journey of Bhoomi, who wants to lead an artist’s life but is compelled to marry a Thakur under the archaic practice of ‘molkki’ (buying brides). Excited about her television debut, Vidhi Yadav said, "I am thrilled to be a part of this journey which brings to light the relevant and pressing issue of buying a bride.”

She continued, “The first season of Molkki was path-breaking and I am honored to take forward Bhoomi's journey in the second season. She is a simple and ambitious girl from Warikabad who wears her heart on her sleeves. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Balaji Telefilms and COLORS and can't wait to bring this powerful story to audiences."

Excited about essaying the role of Suraj Singh, Ashish Kapoor added, "It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of the second installment of Molkki - a show that enjoyed a successful run in its first season. I am thrilled to essay the role of Suraj Singh, a nobleman who lives by his principles and cares about the welfare of the underprivileged. What makes this show special for me is its depiction of the tradition of buying a bride, while highlighting the strength of those who fight against it. I am eager to bring Suraj's story to life on the screen and hope audience will shower us with their love and support."

Besides Vidhi Yadav and Ashish Kapoor, the show will also feature Vivan Mudgal, Shahab Khan, Ankit Vyas, Piyali Munshi, and Bhavya Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

