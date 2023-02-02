On February 1, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the budget for 2023-24. While the union budget has given relief to the commoners, it has left the film industry disappointed. For the unversed, it was expected that the movie ticket prices and OTT subscription rates are lowered. However, the Finance Minister missed mentioning the budget for the entertainment sector. Reacting to the same, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared his piece of mind and stated that no government has taken the entertainment industry seriously.

Ashoke Pandit reacts to Union Budget 2023; says, “entertainment industry has always been neglected”

While speaking to ANI, Pandit asserted, “The entertainment industry which includes cinema, television, OTT and state shows has always been very hopeful whenever the Budget is about to be announced, this happens year after year. But unfortunately, our entertainment industry has always been neglected by the government after government. We have not been spoken about the way other industries are spoken about in the budget, whether it's the textile industry, whether it's the soap industry or health industry.”

He further explained, “The way other industries are identified, discussed, debated and benefits are thought for those industries, the entertainment industry has not been given that kind of importance or seriousness by any government till date.”

He continued and added, “We have been discussing, we have been approaching but unfortunately that seriousness, as far as our industry is concerned, is not there in the politics of this country. Whatever battles we have fought, whatever the survival of this industry is, it's all done by ourselves.”

Before the announcement of the budget, Ashoke had spoken about his expectations from it. He has said, “Our industry is one of the biggest taxpayers of the country and during all kinds of trouble like during corona we played a very important role by entertaining the people sitting at home, we were responsible for people not getting mentally ill. So this industry has to be taken seriously by the governments and not only use us as promoters during elections or calling for events.”

