Popular TV comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show needs no introduction. Over the years, the show has been loved by the masses. One of the USPs of the show is its cast members, which includes some experienced comedians. However, in the past few months, a bunch of comedians have quit TKSS, and the list includes names such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sunil Grover, and Ali Asgar. The latest one to join the list is ace comedian Siddharth Sagar.

After Krushna Abhishek, Siddharth Sagar quits The Kapil Sharma Show over monetary issues

Siddharth Sagar, who is currently playing a variety of characters, will no longer be a part of the show. As per a report by ETimes, Siddharth's reason for leaving the show is his rift with the makers regarding his fees. It is said that Siddharth Sagar is not being given the desired fee, due to which he has decided to leave the show.

The report further added that Siddharth had shifted to Mumbai because of Kapil's show, but now he has shifted back to Delhi. After which it is difficult for him to return to the show. However, neither the comedian nor the makers have confirmed the news of his exit, as of now.

Siddharth entertained people sometimes by acting as Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh's mimic) and Sagar Pagletu.

It is worth mentioning here that Krishna Abhishek also refused to do the show due to monetary reasons. Meanwhile, Chandan Prabhakar quit the show mid-way after he signed a new film.

Speaking of the show, it was launched in 2016 on the SonyTV channel. Currently, Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and others are seen in the show.

Also Read: Gangs of Wasseypur cast celebrates a decade of the milestone film with the team of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.