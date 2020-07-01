Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s pair in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a massive hit among the fans. the fans that affectionately call them Kaira, based on their character names, have been going in frenzy after the new promo was released. The team has started shooting again after 3 months and the cast and crew is super excited to be on sets again. The Coronavirus threat still lingers but the production house is making sure to take all the precautionary measures.

A new promo for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was released and the fans can’t wait to see Shivangi Joshi play a double role. The couple is trying to crack a deal and for that, Shivangi will be playing a double role, one that is extremely traditional and the other that is stark opposite. Mohsin Khan’s new look has also become quite the talk of the town. Take a look at the promo.

View this post on Instagram #yehrishtakyakehlatahai ♥️ A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 30, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

Fresh episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been announced to air from July 13 and the team is currently shooting to collect a bank of episodes.

