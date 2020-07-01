Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 11:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on July 13 with a new twist in the plot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s pair in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a massive hit among the fans. the fans that affectionately call them Kaira, based on their character names, have been going in frenzy after the new promo was released. The team has started shooting again after 3 months and the cast and crew is super excited to be on sets again. The Coronavirus threat still lingers but the production house is making sure to take all the precautionary measures.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on July 13 with a new twist in the plot

A new promo for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was released and the fans can’t wait to see Shivangi Joshi play a double role. The couple is trying to crack a deal and for that, Shivangi will be playing a double role, one that is extremely traditional and the other that is stark opposite. Mohsin Khan’s new look has also become quite the talk of the town. Take a look at the promo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#yehrishtakyakehlatahai ♥️

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Fresh episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been announced to air from July 13 and the team is currently shooting to collect a bank of episodes.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan thank the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for ensuring sanitization and safety on sets

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification