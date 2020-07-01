Shooting schedules have slowly and steadily resumed, and actors are adjusting to the new normal comprising of masks, temperature checks and limited people on set. Actress Debina Bonnerjee too, has got back to her very first day of shoot on the sets of Aladdin. While she is nervous about it, Debina is also very happy to be resuming work after a long gap!

Speaking about how her first day on set turned out to be, Debina shares, "While resuming to set was making me feel very nervous, the arrangements made here have been very good. The set now has a three tier entry system where your oxygen level in the body is checked, along with your temperature and pulse rate. A sanitizing booth has also been set up, and a COVID-19 expert has also been stationed on set to perform regular checks on all of us. The feeling is still very nerve-wracking because you can't see the virus, but we are all being taken good care of, the precautionary measures are well in place, so what we can hope for is to be safe and sound."

It's definitely great to see her back on set!

