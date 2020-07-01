Bollywood Hungama

Debina Bonnerjee shares the experience of her first day back on shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shooting schedules have slowly and steadily resumed, and actors are adjusting to the new normal comprising of masks, temperature checks and limited people on set. Actress Debina Bonnerjee too, has got back to her very first day of shoot on the sets of Aladdin. While she is nervous about it, Debina is also very happy to be resuming work after a long gap!

Debina Bonnerjee shares the experience of her first day back on shoot!

Speaking about how her first day on set turned out to be, Debina shares, "While resuming to set was making me feel very nervous, the arrangements made here have been very good. The set now has a three tier entry system where your oxygen level in the body is checked, along with your temperature and pulse rate. A sanitizing booth has also been set up, and a COVID-19 expert has also been stationed on set to perform regular checks on all of us. The feeling is still very nerve-wracking because you can't see the virus, but we are all being taken good care of, the precautionary measures are well in place, so what we can hope for is to be safe and sound."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The new normal. Need your blessings. ???????? Super nervous and happy to be back. #aladdin @sabtv

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

It's definitely great to see her back on set!

Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee expresses her thoughts on why the comeback of Ramayan on television is being received so well!

