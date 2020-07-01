Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 11:57 AM IST

James Gunn confirms his version of The Suicide Squad will release in theatres 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker James Gunn is currently working on the reboot of DC's The Suicide Squad. In February this year, the crew wrapped up the principal photography. As Hollywood has completely shut down the shooting of films, fans are skeptical whether the film will release in theatres or not.

Ahead of DC FanDome event, James Gunn asked the fans to share questions that they would like to be answered. One fan asked whether one day also be a "James Gunn Cut"? like the Snyder Cut. Gunn was quick to respond that his cut is actually the theatrical version which has always been released. "Every James Gunn Cut ever has been released into theatres. The Suicide Squad will be no different."

The Suicide Squad is a reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles. The new cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, and Peter Capaldi and it is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

ALSO READ: James Gunn confirms someone will die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

