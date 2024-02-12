Mithun Chakraborty to be discharged from hospital today; son Mimoh reveals, “Dad is hundred percent fine”

For an aging star, even a sneeze is a luxury. Mithun Chakraborty got himself checked into hospital a few days ago. The speculators of the entertainment media got busy writing alarmist reports of his health.

This writer connected with Mithunda’s wife and son for a true report of the actor’s health.

Mithunda’s media shy wife Yogeeta Bali (herself a notable star of the 1970s) said, “He's absolutely okay now. His sugar levels had shot up. Now it’s totally under control.”

Mithunda’s son Mimoh said, “Dad is a hundred percent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level check-up. He is super-fine now and he is being discharged from hospital today.”

Some time ago in December when this writer had interviewed Mithunda for his touching performance in Kabuliwala, we had spoken about his unfulfilled wishes and he had passionately replied, “None, absolutely nothing Subhash, my friend. I have got more than I ever dreamt of. Bass abb sirf ek tamanna hai. I want good health for myself and my family.”

