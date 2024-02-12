Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife, Maria Goretti, recently took a significant step in their 25-year-long marriage journey: registering their union officially. For the unversed, despite being married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1999, the couple had never formally registered their marriage.

The decision to finally make it official came as a surprise to many fans, but according to Warsi, it was simply a matter of practicality. In an interview with The Times Of India, he explained, "The thought never came to our mind, but we realized its importance while dealing with property matters." He emphasized that for him, commitment holds more weight than legal formalities: "We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters."

Interestingly, Warsi has never been fond of his Valentine's Day wedding date. He revealed in the same interview, "Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent, and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was Feb 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day that I got married (laughs)."

Speaking of the professional front, the 55-year-old actor was last seen in the second instalment of his web show, Asur. Meanwhile, currently, he is seen in the judges’ panel for a popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa along with Malaika Arora and Farah Khan.

Coming to his upcoming projects, he will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The multi-starrer film will feature Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and many others. Besides this, he also has the third part of the Jolly franchise in his kitty.

