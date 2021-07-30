Bollywood Hungama

Mitaali Nag quits Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Mitaali Nag, who plays a character named Devyani Deshpande in Star Plus's top running show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has reportedly quit the show. Mitaali Nag AKA Devyani Deshpande played sister to Neil Bhatt's character in the show and wasn't quite happy with how her character was shaped up as per the reports. After trying to make it work for a long time she finally decided to bid farewell to the show. She has expressed her decision to the makers but has refrained from commenting on the same.

Mitaali Nag quits Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Star Plus's popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

It has been speculated that Mitaali was not satisfied with her role as they didn't call her for the shoot very often. In spite of discussing her track with the makers, she did not receive any firm feedback which made her quit the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a favorite among the audience for its attractive content and storyline. It continues to be the most-watched soap and number one show on Tv.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Kusum Dola and stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.

Also ReadNeil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin test positive for COVID-19

