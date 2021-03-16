Neil Bhatt and his co-actor and fiancé Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the producer of the show, Rajesh Ram Singh, who said that they have been maintaining the required protocols put down by the government and that the security of their crew is of utmost importance.

Both Neil and Aishwarya are seeking medical help from the experts while being quarantined at home. The couple fell in love on the sets of the show and had a small roka ceremony back in January. With the number of cases increasing by the minute, it is difficult for the television industry to ensure that there are no more cases on the sets. Along with Aishwarya and Neil, another crew member has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s wishing the couple a speedy recovery.

