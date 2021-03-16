Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.03.2021 | 1:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Neil Bhatt and his co-actor and fiancé Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by the producer of the show, Rajesh Ram Singh, who said that they have been maintaining the required protocols put down by the government and that the security of their crew is of utmost importance.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin test positive for COVID-19

Both Neil and Aishwarya are seeking medical help from the experts while being quarantined at home. The couple fell in love on the sets of the show and had a small roka ceremony back in January. With the number of cases increasing by the minute, it is difficult for the television industry to ensure that there are no more cases on the sets. Along with Aishwarya and Neil, another crew member has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s wishing the couple a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Neil Bhatt talks about his prep for the upcoming show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn presents Abhishek Bachchan…

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra’s The White…

More web series to be axed in coming weeks &…

Anushka Sen to feature in new advert with…

Arijit Singh turns music composer with…

NCPCR demands Netflix show Bombay Begums be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification