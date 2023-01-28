Sidharth Malhotra returns to his patriotic avatar with Mission Majnu but this time he was seen essaying the role of a 70s spy in Pakistan, working for India. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film premiered on Netflix a few days ago but it seems that the film has been facing a little backlash from Pakistanis for their misrepresentation. Joining the debate now is Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui, who is known for his performance in Sridevi’s last film, Mom, in which he essayed the role of her husband. He took to social media to review the Shantanu Bagchi film and expressed his disappointment over the same.

Mission Majnu: Adnan Siddiqui calls out ‘misrepresntation of Pakistanis’ in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer spy entertainer

Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a long note about Mission Majnu and how it misrepresented Pakistanis and portrayed a very wrong image of the residents in the country. He also called out the stereotype perception of their habits. He started off the note by saying, “How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help. Make sure to take notes—no, we don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don’t ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don’t go around throwing adaab.”

He continued, “There’s so much in #MissionMajnu that’s distasteful & factually incorrect. The hero’s saviour complex would’ve accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist.” Adnan concluded the note saying, “Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)



Mission Majnu also faced backlash by many Pakistanis when the trailer hit the tube. In fact, leading man Sidharth Malhotra too addressed the same during an interview with Film Companion, "We have consciously made an effort in the writing that it is never to take on a particular community. It is never about a community or taking a dig, which digresses from the film - a religion or a community is never an issue in the film."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Pictures, Mission Majnu hit Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu Bagchi comments on Mission Majnu being called “male version” of Raazi; calls Sidharth Malhotra starrer a copy of Romeo and Juliet

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.