comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2023 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of a heart attack after receiving an award at an awards function

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of a heart attack after receiving an award at an awards function

en Bollywood News Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of a heart attack after receiving an award at an awards function

Shahnawaz Pradhan, who played a significant role in Mirzapur, passed away of a heart attack in Mumbai on February 17.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, who played a prominent character in Prime Video’s popular series Mirzapur, died on Friday (February 17) night due to a heart attack. Pradhan was 56 years old and he was in an event, where he had a heart attack, due to which he was taken to the hospital, but the doctor declared him dead. Confirming the news of his sudden demise, actor Yashpal Sharma took to his verified social media handle and dedicated a post as a tribute to the late actor.

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of a heart attack after receiving an award at an awards function

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of a heart attack after receiving an award at an awards function

“Today I attended this program in Mumbai ... Everything was going great ... Ridz Dime Darrell ji's and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had some attack ... The whole program stopped. A bunch of people and the doctor picked him up early and took him to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he left,” read his caption in Hindi.

He further added, “This is the bitter truth of our life .... Life is beyond our imagination....... Well the program ended well but a life gone..... So many artists gathered in one place and a life ended before our eyes.... Feeling something empty .... Salute to Rita Ki. So many people met at one place but one person left, this sorrow will continue to continue for the whole life .... May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family.”

As soon as Yashpal shared the post, a section of netizens expressed grief over the demise of the actor. They extended their support to the family and dropped condolence messages in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Shahnawaz’s Mirzapur co-star Rajesh Tailang also expressed his grief. He shared a photo of the late actor along with a tweet reading, “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! / Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dheeraj Dhoopar in talks with Ekta Kapoor…

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies…

Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Pathaan: YRF reduces ticket prices to Rs.…

Sequel to Yami Gautam’s A Thursday in the…

Raj Kapoor's Chembur bungalow acquired by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification