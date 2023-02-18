In 2018, Karan Johar produced Dhadak, which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it was the official remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, starring Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. And now, it has come to light that one more Marathi film has caught Karan Johar’s eye and if all goes well, he might soon be remaking it.

SCOOP: Karan Johar had considered remaking the Marathi hit film, Jhimma; wished to cast Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Karan Johar had been in talks to remake Jhimma (2021). He loved the film’s concept, funny and emotional moments and its characters. The talks began last year and the recent developments are not known. Nevertheless, if all goes well and if he gets the right actors, the Dharma Productions’ head honcho would be going ahead with Jhimma’s remake.”

The source further said, “Jhimma comprises an all-female cast. On Karan Johar’s wish list are Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Neena Gupta. He feels that these three actors will do complete justice. Also, bringing the powerhouse artists together will add to the film’s hype.”

Jhimma was released on November 19, 2021, and told the story of a group of ladies of different age groups going on an all-women packaged tour to London from India. It starred Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Nirmiti Sawant, Kshitee Jog, Suhas Joshi, Sayali Sanjeev and Mrinmayee Godbole. Siddharth Chandekar was a rare male actor in the film and he played the role of the guide who's sometimes irritated and at times blown away by the ladies. Jhimma was directed by Hemant Dhome and he also featured in the film in a small role. It was the first Marathi hit post-pandemic and despite the absence of a conventional storyline, it was loved for its light-hearted treatment, ensemble cast, music and strong writing.

Last month, Jhimma 2 was formally announced with a funny video. Interestingly, Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions has come on board for the sequel as co-producer.

