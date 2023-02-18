comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2023 | 1:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Karan Johar had considered remaking the Marathi hit film, Jhimma; wished to cast Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Karan Johar had considered remaking the Marathi hit film, Jhimma; wished to cast Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Karan Johar had considered remaking the Marathi hit film, Jhimma; wished to cast Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In 2018, Karan Johar produced Dhadak, which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it was the official remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, starring Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. And now, it has come to light that one more Marathi film has caught Karan Johar’s eye and if all goes well, he might soon be remaking it.

SCOOP Karan Johar had considered remaking the Marathi hit film, Jhimma; wished to cast Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta

SCOOP: Karan Johar had considered remaking the Marathi hit film, Jhimma; wished to cast Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Karan Johar had been in talks to remake Jhimma (2021). He loved the film’s concept, funny and emotional moments and its characters. The talks began last year and the recent developments are not known. Nevertheless, if all goes well and if he gets the right actors, the Dharma Productions’ head honcho would be going ahead with Jhimma’s remake.”

The source further said, “Jhimma comprises an all-female cast. On Karan Johar’s wish list are Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Neena Gupta. He feels that these three actors will do complete justice. Also, bringing the powerhouse artists together will add to the film’s hype.”

Jhimma was released on November 19, 2021, and told the story of a group of ladies of different age groups going on an all-women packaged tour to London from India. It starred Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Nirmiti Sawant, Kshitee Jog, Suhas Joshi, Sayali Sanjeev and Mrinmayee Godbole. Siddharth Chandekar was a rare male actor in the film and he played the role of the guide who's sometimes irritated and at times blown away by the ladies. Jhimma was directed by Hemant Dhome and he also featured in the film in a small role. It was the first Marathi hit post-pandemic and despite the absence of a conventional storyline, it was loved for its light-hearted treatment, ensemble cast, music and strong writing.

Last month, Jhimma 2 was formally announced with a funny video. Interestingly, Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions has come on board for the sequel as co-producer.

Also Read: Karan Johar celebrates “paternal love” on Valentine’s Day 2023; calls it “unconditional and exceptionally rewarding”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dheeraj Dhoopar in talks with Ekta Kapoor…

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies…

Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Pathaan: YRF reduces ticket prices to Rs.…

Sequel to Yami Gautam’s A Thursday in the…

Raj Kapoor's Chembur bungalow acquired by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification