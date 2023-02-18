Pathaan is in cruise control at the box office right now and Yash Raj Films slashed ticket prices to Rs. 110 on Friday and Rs. 200 for Saturday and Sunday.

Due to audience demand, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan’s shows are being increased by multiplexes & single screens across the country who have started reinstating show times of the film! Pathaan is in cruise control at the box office right now and Yash Raj Films slashed ticket prices to Rs. 110 on Friday and Rs. 200 for Saturday and Sunday leading to a spiking of public demand across India.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows increased by exhibitors in its 4th weekend due to audience demand

Meanwhile, the all-time blockbuster Pathaan is rock-steady at the box office with collections at Rs. 981 crore gross worldwide! Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe!

Pathaan, on its fourth Friday, saw a solid trend again at the counters despite competition and stayed rock-steady. It collected Rs. 2.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 2.20 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.05 crore) which signals a good fourth weekend on the cards for this box office juggernaut!

Pathaan has now recorded $44.96 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 508.10 crore (Hindi - Rs. 490.35 crore, Dubbed - Rs. 17.75 crore)! The total worldwide gross is at an incredible 981 crore (India gross: Rs. 612 crore, overseas: Rs. 369 crore)!

