comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2023 | 2:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows increased by exhibitors in its 4th weekend due to audience demand

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows increased by exhibitors in its 4th weekend due to audience demand

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows increased by exhibitors in its 4th weekend due to audience demand

Pathaan is in cruise control at the box office right now and Yash Raj Films slashed ticket prices to Rs. 110 on Friday and Rs. 200 for Saturday and Sunday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Due to audience demand, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan’s shows are being increased by multiplexes & single screens across the country who have started reinstating show times of the film! Pathaan is in cruise control at the box office right now and Yash Raj Films slashed ticket prices to Rs. 110 on Friday and Rs. 200 for Saturday and Sunday leading to a spiking of public demand across India.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows increased by exhibitors in its 4th weekend due to audience demand

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows increased by exhibitors in its 4th weekend due to audience demand

Meanwhile, the all-time blockbuster Pathaan is rock-steady at the box office with collections at Rs. 981 crore gross worldwide! Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe!

Pathaan, on its fourth Friday, saw a solid trend again at the counters despite competition and stayed rock-steady. It collected Rs. 2.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 2.20 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.05 crore) which signals a good fourth weekend on the cards for this box office juggernaut!

Pathaan has now recorded $44.96 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 508.10 crore (Hindi - Rs. 490.35 crore, Dubbed - Rs. 17.75 crore)! The total worldwide gross is at an incredible 981 crore (India gross: Rs. 612 crore, overseas: Rs. 369 crore)!

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise is a fearless actor, Shah Rukh Khan is the same, says Pathaan’s action coordinator Casey O’Neill

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection , Pathaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dheeraj Dhoopar in talks with Ekta Kapoor…

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies…

Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi starrer…

Pathaan: YRF reduces ticket prices to Rs.…

Sequel to Yami Gautam’s A Thursday in the…

Raj Kapoor's Chembur bungalow acquired by…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification