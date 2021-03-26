Among the long list of actors and celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, Milind Soman is the most recent one. The model-actor best known for his fitness and physique has contracted the Coronavirus. Coronavirus’ second wave has been quite difficult to deal with and with things going back to the pre-Corona phase in terms of work, it is a tough task to control and eradicate the virus.

After Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Rohit Saraf, Ramesh Taurani, and more, Milind Soman has also tested positive and is currently quarantined at home. Taking to his Twitter, Milind Soman wrote, “Tested positive. #Quarantine”. As per the reports, he has been following the BMC’s guidelines during his quarantine and is in touch with the doctors.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recovered from the virus, the list of COVID-19 positive patients in the industry is only getting longer. Apart from the tweet, there are no further reports regarding Milind Soman’s health so far.

Here’s wishing the running man, Milind Soman a speedy recovery.

