It won't be wrong to say that a lot of credit for what Kiara Advani has achieved in the last two years goes to Kabir Singh. It was producer Murad Khetani who gave Kiara the big film that completely catapulted her into the big league. Not just that, right after Kabir Singh, she was also signed on as the lead for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, under the same banner.

Now, she was on the verge of signing a third film with the same team. A source tells us, "It's a woman centric film titled Apurva which traces the journey of the female lead's life in a day. It's an adrenaline pumping thriller which the makers wanted Kiara to shoulder. It's a small budgeted concept oriented project and they took the film to Kiara because she is anyway the in-house favourite."

But we hear, Kiara has rejected the offer. "Kiara and her team heard the story and although they liked it, they felt it was a major risk for her at this point. She is the face of many big projects and her career has taken off to a different level now, so her team advised her against doing a smaller film like Apurva. Apart from that, she also wants to do only one woman centric film in a limited time frame and she's already signed Karram Kurram under Ashutosh Gowariker's production. They didn't want to over burden themselves with another one." While she is also in news for signing Shankar's next opposite Ranveer Singh now, Murad Khetani is still taking his film to other heroines.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to romance Kiara Advani in Shankar’s next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.