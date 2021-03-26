Bollywood Hungama

3 staff members of the Deol household test positive, Dharmendra tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The number of cases in Mumbai for COVID-19 has been rising by the minute. With the condition reminding us of the initial days of the lockdown of 2020, it looks like we’re only a few more cases away from another severe lockdown. The members of the industry are being reported COVID-19 positive almost daily and now, as per the reports, 3 staff members of the Deol household have also tested positive. Needless to say, Dharmendra was rushed to take a test for the same.

As per the sources, Dharmendra has been taking care of the COVID-19 positive staff members and has isolated them completely from the rest of the family members. He has been looking after them really well. The actor later revealed that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and said that God has been kind to him. Just like the others, the veteran actor is worried about the second wave of COVID-19 and said that things are definitely crazy.

Dharmendra also said that things need to come under control quickly otherwise the matter could go out of hand. Amid the daily reports of people testing positive for COVID-19, Dharmendra testing negative has left us relieved.

Also Read: Dharmendra gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, watch video

