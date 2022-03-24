Miley Cyrus, who was headed to perform at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay, was forced to cancel her performance due to severe weather conditions. The singer-songwriter's flight to Paraguay had to make an emergency landing after it was hit by a bolt of lightning Tuesday night on the way.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer posted a frightening video on Instagram showing a flash of lightning outside of her flight window along with a photo of apparent damage to the plane's exterior. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," she wrote in the caption. “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Miley Cyrus was on her way to headline the Asunciónico music festival Wednesday. The official Twitter account for the music festival announced that the extreme weather conditions forced organizers to cancel the first day of the event. In addition to Cyrus, opening day performers also included other musical artists like Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

