Anupam Kher announces his next directorial Tanvi The Great on his birthday, shoot starts on Maha Shivratri, see announcement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anupam Kher announces his next directorial Tanvi The Great on his birthday, shoot starts on Maha Shivratri, see announcement

Anupam Kher announces his next directorial Tanvi The Great on his birthday, shoot starts on Maha Shivratri, see announcement

Tanvi The Great is produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anupam Kher has announced his next directorial Tanvi The Great, under his banner Anupam Kher Studios. Taking to his social media platform, Anupam shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother, seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey.

Anupam Kher announces his next directorial Tanvi The Great on his birthday, shoot starts on Maha Shivratri, see announcement

He wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! ???????????? #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher to share big news on his birthday tomorrow: "I am embarking on a special new journey"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

