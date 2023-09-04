In a world that has witnessed an exponential rise in the consumption of digital content, the inaugural edition of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest comes as a timely and significant event. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional content produced in the realm of Indian Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms is a commendable endeavour. The first edition of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest is set to take place on October 18, and 19 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals is curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions, and produced by Across Media Solutions.

Meet the eclectic Advisory Board of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest!

At the heart of this event lies the Advisory Board, a group of accomplished individuals who bring their valuable expertise and insights to shape the fest and awards. The team shall consult and discuss the practical details of the event with the who's who of the film industry, ensuring its credibility and relevance. The Advisory Board for the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards comprises a diverse array of individuals who have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. From renowned filmmakers and actors to critics and industry experts, the board represents a cross-section of talents, perspectives, and experiences. Their collective expertise spans filmmaking, storytelling, production, acting, direction, and various other facets of the entertainment world.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: When it comes to performances that touch the soul, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name stands tall. A versatile actor with a repertoire that spans theatre, and film, Nawaz brings his wealth of experience to the Advisory Board. His ability to empathize with characters and a natural knack for recognizing nuanced performances make him an indispensable part of the team.

Kabir Khan: A celebrated and successful filmmaker, Kabir Khan, is widely known for his exceptional method of storytelling and research. With work that has touched millions of hearts and provoked myriad thoughts, makes the Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker an ideal choice when it comes to recognizing outstanding storytelling and innate talent.

Nikkhil Advani: A renowned filmmaker and storyteller, Nikkhil Advani, celebrated for his ability to bring compelling narratives to life, also adds immense value and gravitas to the Advisory Board. With a variety of subjects and his wide array of experience as a director and a producer makes him the perfect choice as he is someone who shall have a 360 degree view of the world of content creation.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: In the world of storytelling, directors hold the reins of imagination. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, a sensitive filmmaker known for pushing boundaries, joins the Advisory Board to lend her visionary perspective. Ashwiny’s knack for spotting innovative narratives and her understanding of the directorial craft make her an influential voice among the board members.

Rajeev Masand: A name synonymous with incisive critique, Rajeev Masand is a highly respected film critic whose insights have shaped the industry's discourse. His vast knowledge of cinema, combined with a keen understanding of digital storytelling nuances, makes him an invaluable member of the Advisory Board.

These exemplary individuals, each a luminary in their respective fields, come together to form the Advisory Board of the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards. With their collective expertise, diverse perspectives, and unwavering commitment to excellence, the advisory board is poised to elevate the festival to new heights. As the countdown to the festival and awards ceremony begins, it's clear that the Advisory Board's meticulous evaluation and discerning choices will shape the narrative of digital entertainment for years to come.

