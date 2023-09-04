Shah Rukh Khan is back like never before with the Atlee directed Jawan and there is unprecedented hype around the film's release on September 7. The advance booking opened with a bang on Thursday and things are heating up for a theatrical release this week. Earlier, it was reported that SRK's fan club, SRK Universe, has booked 85,000 plus tickets for the opening day alone to celebrate the release of Jawan.

SRK Warrior FC to host Jawan shows across 200 cities in India; around 50,000 fans to join the celebrations

And now, a source has informed that another Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club, SRK Warrior FC, is ready for the First Day First Show celebration. "SRK Warrior FC will be hosting FDFS celebration of Jawan across 200 cities in India. They had planned similar celebrations of Pathaan in January and are now taking things to the next level in Jawan," revealed a fan to Bollywood Hungama.

Approximately 50,000 to 60,000 fans are expected to come together for the first-day celebration of Jawan, conducted via SRK Warrior FC. This will be in addition to 85,000 plus fans that are uniting via SRK Universe. "Shah Rukh Khan is the first Hindi star to have organised fan clubs in India, and they are going out of the way to welcome their King. It is euphoria like never before," an industry source informed.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It is set for a wide release in cinema halls on September 7.

Also Read: Jawan Advance Booking Report: Shah Rukh Khan starrer rakes in USD 401,755 from advance bookings in USA; records sale of 26,765 tickets across 2050 shows

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.