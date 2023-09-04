Tu Chahiye is said to be a heartwarming love story in the backdrop of Raipur.

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to grace the big screen once again, this time in a captivating romantic drama titled Tu Chahiye. Paired opposite television sensation Ashnoor Kaur, the film promises to sweep audiences off their feet with its heartwarming love story.

Akshay Oberoi and Ashnoor Kaur to share screen space in romantic drama film Tu Chahiye

Akshay Oberoi, known for his ability to seamlessly embody diverse roles, steps into the shoes of a charismatic lover boy, breathing life into a character that is sure to resonate with viewers. From his riveting portrayal in a courtroom drama in the acclaimed series Illegal Series to his upcoming role as an Air Force pilot in the eagerly awaited film Fighter, Akshay consistently delivers performances that captivate and engage audiences.

Akshay said, "I’m excited to do an all-out romantic love story. It’s refreshing to see a love story being made during a time when such few are being made. It’s also been a while since I’ve made one myself. I am really enjoying the character written for me. It’s deeply layered, challenging and has a variety of shades with a very unique character arch. He is not your quintessential romantic hero and that’s what makes it challenging, yet exciting."

The film is slated to commence production soon, with the picturesque city of Raipur serving as the backdrop for its enchanting story. The scenic locales of Raipur are set to enhance the visual experience of Tu Chahiye, adding to the overall allure of the film.

As fans eagerly await the commencement of filming, the talented ensemble of Akshay Oberoi, Ashnoor Kaur, and Shoorveer fame Aadil Khan is gearing up to bring Tu Chahiye to life, promising a cinematic experience that will tug at the heartstrings and leave a lasting impression.

