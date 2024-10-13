Masaba and Satyadeep became proud parents to a daughter on the occasion of Navratri and they expressed their happiness on social media.

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, who tied the knot with Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Mishra, have now become a mother. The designer and her actor-husband welcomed their daughter on October 11 and shared the good news with their social media fam a day later on October 12. The couple have been excited to welcome their first child and have often expressed their happiness on becoming parents on multiple occasions.

Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra announce the arrival of their baby girl; shares glimpse of their newborn

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra took to the social media platform Instagram to share this good news with everyone, wherein they posted a short and sweet note saying, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024”. Readers would be aware that the little angel came into the world on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Many of the couple’s well-wishers took to the platform to share their best wishes.

Considering that Masaba has been born into the industry since she is the daughter of seasoned actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, many celebrities from the industry too posted their congratulation messages. Among them were Vaani Kapoor, Tania Shroff, Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Shibani Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, BFF Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kusha Kapila, Maheep Kapoor, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba ???? (@masabagupta)



Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra were both married to Madhu Mantena and Aditi Rao Hydari in the past. However, they both met after their respective divorces on the sets of the Netflix show Masaba Masaba where Mishra essayed the role of Masaba’s ex-husband. The couple then tied the knot on January 27, 2023.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta speaks out against unwelcome pregnancy advice, says her masseuse advised her to eat rasgullas to have a fairer child

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.