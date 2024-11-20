Having dazzled fans in cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Diljit is now set to bring his electrifying energy to Mumbai on December 19.

Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio, the official tour producers, on Wednesday, announced the Mumbai leg of global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, presented by HSBC India, much to the excitement of fans. Audiences in the city of dreams are ecstatic, and for good reason—this show marks another milestone in a tour that has already captivated audiences across 13 cities.

Having dazzled over 1.5 lakh fans in cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, Diljit is now set to bring his electrifying energy to Mumbai on December 19th. This promises to be an unforgettable night for fans who have eagerly awaited this announcement. Diljit Dosanjh, sharing his excitement, said, "Mumbai is a city like no other—a city of dreams, a city of magic! I am thrilled to finally bring the Dil-Luminati experience to my fans here.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President, Films & Live Events, Saregama India Ltd., added, "A tour of this magnitude would have been incomplete without a show in Mumbai. It was only a matter of time before we finalized all permissions and legalities to make this announcement. Working with Diljit over the past three years has been an absolute delight. He is not just a star but an ambassador for Indian music on the global stage. Watching him pave the way for future artists is incredibly inspiring, and we’re proud to bring this momentous tour to life.”

Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, also shared, We are delighted to be associated with singing star Diljit Dosanjh, whose voice strikes an instant chord with crores of Indians. Music is also our way of connecting with our customers and offering them exclusive offers and unforgettable experiences through such concerts. We are eagerly awaiting Dil-Luminati’s magic to unfold in Mumbai.”

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effect Studios, stated, "Diljit’s connection with his fans is unparalleled, and he pours his heart into every performance. Mumbai holds a special place for him, and we’ve been planning something truly extraordinary for this show. Fans can expect a blend of iconic hits, high-energy performances, and a few surprises that will make this night unforgettable.”

The Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 is being produced by Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio, with the Mumbai show promising to be a grand spectacle. The tour is presented by HSBC India, co-powered by Levi’s and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water. Associate partners include Coca-Cola India, Lemon (the investment app), and Johnnie Walker Refresher Mixer Non-Alcoholic.

