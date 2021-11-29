Following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that released five years ago, filmmaker Karan Johar is donning the director's hat again for his next movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In July, the filmmaker announced the project that he is going back to directing. Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal the title and cast of the upcoming family-centric movie. Starring Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film's cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Jaya, who has worked with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho, plays Ranveer's grandmother whereas Dharmendra and Shabana play Alia's grandparents.

A day ago, Karan Johar shared a selfie with his lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt teasing that they will announce the release date of the film November 29. Now, we have learnt that the Dharma Productions' film will release on February 10, 2023.

Revealing the release date of the film, Karan Johar took to Twitter sharing a video while adding, "After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023."

After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jiSKI3Xdta — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2021



Currently, the cast is in Delhi shooting for the film. Farah Khan will choreograph the songs whereas Manish Malhotra has designed the costumes. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the assistant directors on the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy and produced under Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan pokes fun at Karan Johar for ‘objectifying’ her in a new toodles video

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.